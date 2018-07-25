T-STORM WARNING:Faribault and Martin counties until 4 p.m.
WALNUT GROVE, Minn. (WCCO) — Former Walnut Grove Police Chief Michael Zeug pleaded guilty to a felony prostitution charge Wednesday.

Zeug was arrested in June 2017 as part of a covert operation aimed at underage sex trafficking. Police allege Zeug was one of three men who responded to fake prostitution ads on Craigslist, in which he believed the undercover officer he was texting with was a 17-year-old girl. During the exchange, police say Zeug denied being a cop and allegedly said, “I’m just a hard-working farming dude looking for discreet fun.”

The complaint also claims Zeug asked for nude photos and agreed to pay for sex.

Zeug resigned from his post as police chief May 11.

A sentencing date has been set for Sept. 21.

 

