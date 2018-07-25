As the satellite was first being powered up in orbit — 22,000 miles above the Equator — a problem with the ABI’s cooling system was discovered. Without this cooling system the detectors that measure infrared energy (heat) coming from the earth can be swamped by heat coming from the satellite itself, rendering parts of the ABI useless at certain times of day and certain times of the year. The high-resolution visible-light channels (that we often show you during the daylight hours on TV) are not affected by this cooling-system issue.

Because of its high orbit there’s no sending humans into space to fix it; and, because of a limited on-board fuel supply, there’s no way to steer the satellite into a lower orbit. Since the problem was discovered, though, teams of scientists on the ground have been trying to figure out a workaround; according to the director of the GOES-R System Program Pam Sullivan there has been some progress. “The team that’s working on optimizing the GOES-17 ABI has been successful at finding techniques that increase the available observing time of the infrared channels.”

Through testing new operating temperature guidelines for the sensors, and changing the satellite’s orientation relative to the horizon (attitude), Sullivan said that things are looking much better today than they were several months ago.

“We have just completed the coolest part of the season on-orbit [for GOES-]17, where we experience the best performance from the instrument. Under these conditions — the coolest conditions — we project that 13 of the 16 ABI channels will be available 24 hours a day, with the other 3 channels available for 20 hours or more per day.

“Under the warmer — the worse conditions — we are currently projecting that 10 of the channels will be available all day, with the other 6 channels available for most of the day, to varying degrees, depending on their wavelengths.

“The warmest part of the season for the satellite is coming up in early September and our performance estimates will need to be confirmed through observations during that time.”