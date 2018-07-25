MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — This week marks seven months since President Donald Trump and Republicans passed historic tax cuts.

The economy remains strong, but new data shows a promise remains unkept: Companies are not raising worker pay.

Among the many promises when Trump signed the trillion-dollar tax bill was that businesses would take part of their huge corporate tax cut, and give workers a pay hike.

“I consider this very much a bill for the middle class and a bill for jobs,” said Trump last December.

Thanks to the historic TAX CUTS that I signed into law, your paychecks are going way UP, your taxes are going way DOWN, and America is once again OPEN FOR BUSINESS! pic.twitter.com/GISFbDDGXX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2018

Now, it is true. Take-home pay for many went up because the government took less out of your paycheck.

A single worker making $50,000 got $55 more per check, or $1,440 more a year.

A married couple at $75,000 saw $61 more every two weeks, $1.590 more a year.

But higher wages? Not so much.

Some companies gave one-time bonuses, but only a small percentage gave pay hikes, which grow over time.

Instead, many businesses used the tax windfall to buy back stock and return record amounts of cash to shareholders to the tune of $700 billion.

When the president took office, real wages were going up and kept improving. Now, new data show wages actually fell in the first six months since the tax cuts. That is because rising prices and inflation ate up very modest worker pay gains.

In Minnesota, wage growth is steady, but nowhere near what it was in 2017. Since January, wages grew at a fraction of what they did last year.

“The economy is indeed doing well,” said Trump last month.

It is true the stock market is high and unemployment is low, and tax cuts can take years to have an impact — but workers have yet to see wage hikes they were promised.

The individual tax cuts for middle class taxpayers are temporary. They expire in 2025 unless Congress extends them.