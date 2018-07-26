MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota company may be behind the salmonella recall involving Ritz and Goldfish crackers, and other popular snack foods.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says whey processed by Associated Milk Producers Inc. could be the contamination source of the salmonella.

Associated Milk Producers Inc. is based in New Ulm.

The company is working with its customers, like Pepperidge Farm, to recall certain products because they use whey.

“Our goal is to prevent consumer illness. Such is the case with these recalls. Right now, these are preventive steps. There are no confirmed illnesses related to these products. But we know these products are consumed daily across our country, often by children, which is why we’re alerting consumers now,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said. “Our goal, as much as possible, is to mitigate risk, reduce consumer uncertainty and avoid potential harms.”

AMPI reiterated that this was precautionary recall, adding that all products shipped to the marketplace have tested negative for salmonella.