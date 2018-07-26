  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Associated Milk Producers Inc., Recalls, Salmonella, Whey

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota company may be behind the salmonella recall involving Ritz and Goldfish crackers, and other popular snack foods.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says whey processed by Associated Milk Producers Inc. could be the contamination source of the salmonella.

Associated Milk Producers Inc. is based in New Ulm.

The company is working with its customers, like Pepperidge Farm, to recall certain products because they use whey.

“Our goal is to prevent consumer illness. Such is the case with these recalls. Right now, these are preventive steps. There are no confirmed illnesses related to these products. But we know these products are consumed daily across our country, often by children, which is why we’re alerting consumers now,” FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb said. “Our goal, as much as possible, is to mitigate risk, reduce consumer uncertainty and avoid potential harms.”

AMPI reiterated that this was precautionary recall, adding that all products shipped to the marketplace have tested negative for salmonella.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.