COOK, Minn. (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is seeking input from those who want a say about newly proposed forest trails in St. Louis County.

The DNR will hold a public meeting Sept. 26 in Cook where officials and attendees will review the proposed trails for the Kabetogama and Sturgeon River state forests. The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Cook Community Center.

The set of proposals includes new all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and off-highway motorcycle (OHM) trails, permitting ATV/OHM use on portions of snowmobile trails, designating portions of the Taconite State Trail to allow ATV/OHM use and designating existing hunter-walking trails.

The DNR invites the public to review proposals at the meeting, and will also accept written comments through Oct. 11.

Written comments can be submitted via email to foresttrailplanning.dnr@state.mn.us, faxed to 651-297-1157 or mailed to Joe Unger, Parks and Trails Division, DNR, 500 Lafayette Road, St. Paul, MN 55155.

More information about the project is available at mndnr.gov.