MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia and his delegation will hold an event at the Target Center next week to create awareness of new development in Ethiopia.

The Monday afternoon event aims to encourage Ethiopians in diaspora to play a supportive role in the country’s ongoing peace and democratization process.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter will greet Ahmed at the airport upon his arrival.

The prime minister and his delegation will be available for interviews at the Target Center starting at 1 p.m.

The event is free and open to all Ethiopians and friends.

Comments
  1. KellyRedcont (@KellyRedcont) says:
    July 26, 2018 at 11:47 am

    “The event is free and open to all Ethiopians and friends.” What does that mean?
    So if we had a update from Ireland leader would the even be “open to all Irish and friends?”.

    Reply Report comment

