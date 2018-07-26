  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:GOP, Robert Mueller, Rod Rosenstein, Russia
WASHINGTON (AP) — Months of House Republican criticism of the Justice Department has culminated in the introduction of articles of impeachment against Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Rosenstein oversees special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of Russian election meddling and possible ties to the Trump campaign. President Donald Trump has fumed about Mueller’s probe and repeatedly called it a “witch hunt.”

The 11 House members who introduced the articles of impeachment are led by an ardent Trump defender, congressman Mark Meadows of North Carolina.

They accuse Rosenstein of failing to provide information to House committees, even though the Justice Department has already provided more than 800,000 documents. They also accuse Rosenstein of signing off on improper surveillance of a Trump adviser.

It’s unclear whether there’s support in the House to pass the impeachment resolution.

