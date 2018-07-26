MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile paid a visit to Jaequan Faulkner, the 13-year-old from Minneapolis who started a hot dog stand business in his front yard.

Oscar Mayer donated hundreds of hot dogs to the teenage entrepreneur, enough to last him the rest of summer.

Faulkner even got a ride around town in the famous 27-foot-long wiener-shaped vehicle.

Oscar Mayer heard about Faulkner’s story and was determined “to put a better dog in every hand” of his customers.

Upon being granted a permit from the city of Minneapolis, Faulkner has been working most days from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., but will occasionally take days off in order to “be a kid,” according to Faulkner’s aunt.