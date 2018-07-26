MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 22-year-old inmate at Stearns County Jail is accused of assaulting a correctional officer while being taken to jail from court.

The St. Cloud Times reports Cornell Thomas Crider is charged with one count of fourth-degree assault for allegedly inflicting “demonstrable bodily harm” to the officer.

Crider is accused of elbowing a correctional officer in the left eye. He was reportedly being transferred back to his jail cell from court, unrestrained, on Monday when the assault occurred.

Crider said he assault the officer because he was “mad” and was being “handled aggressively.”

The officer suffered broken blood vessels and needed medical attention. Crider was then restrained.

Crider could face up to two years in prison and a $4,000 fine if convicted.