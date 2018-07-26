MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say a 74-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after allegedly trying to pull a girl into bathroom.

The Willmar Police Department says the incident happened around 5 p.m. at a business on the 2500 block of South 1st Street.

A 911-caller told police that a man, identified as Jesus Diaz, of Willmar, tried to pull his step-daughter into a bathroom, but a by-stander interviewed.

Responding officers arrested Diaz in the parking lot. He is being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail pending kidnapping and false imprisonment charges.