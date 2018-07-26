MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A K-9 officer in western Wisconsin helped track down a missing boy Wednesday.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s office says an 11-year-old boy left his Eleva home at about 5 p.m. after a family argument.

The boy went off into a wooded area that he wasn’t familiar, with without shoes, and in heavy rain.

K-9 officer Leo, his handler and another deputy were called in to track the boy one hour and 45 minutes after he left. The boy was found 15 minutes later, about a quarter-mile away from his home.

The sheriff’s office says the boy was uninjured, and was reunited with his family.