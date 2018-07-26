MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you like art, dogs or just love to eat, then there is something for you going on in the Twin Cities this weekend. WCCO This Morning has your plans covered for you if you’re Workin’ for the Weekend.

Loring Park Art Festival

For the 19th year running, Loring Park Art Festival brings local art, food and live entertainment to downtown Minneapolis’ outdoor oasis. This Saturday and Sunday the ponds and gardens of Loring Park will play host to painting, photography, ceramic sculpture, glasswork and more from over 140 artists. Food trucks and other family activities will also be on hand.

Wiener Dogs and Donuts At Canterbury Park

Get ready for cuteness overload at Canterbury Park. Wiener Dogs and Donuts is back on Saturday. Cheer on 72 pups in adorable athletic competition. Donut vendors from around the Twin Cities will also be sampling in a “Best of” contest. The winning wieners come back for the championship on Labor Day.

North Loop Fest

The North Loop is celebrating its 5th annual festival. Your ticket to North Loop Fest offers access to five live bands, food and beer from local North Loop restaurants and more. North Loop Fest is happening Saturday beginning at 5 P.M. outside Cuzzy’s Bar.

The Great Midwest Rib Fest At Mystic Lake

Finally, The Great Midwest Rib Fest returns to Mystic Lake this weekend. Unleash your BBQ beast as Rib Fest returns for its 5th year for three days of free concerts and outdoor fun! Watch the top pit masters in the nation show off their skills this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.