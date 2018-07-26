MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man has been charged with felony assault after punching a woman in the face at a restaurant in December.

The complaint, which was filed Dec. 15 at Wild Bill’s Sports Saloon in Blaine, alleged Shawn Young, 33, punched the woman after an exchange about failing to hold the door open for her. The woman told police she made a comment to the effect of, “thanks for holding the door for me,” and Young turned to confront her.

After a short verbal conflict, the woman said Young punched her.

The victim was diagnosed with a fractured jaw the next day, and on Dec. 19, she underwent corrective surgery. The initial surgery resulted in her jaw being wired shut. She was hospitalized until Dec. 20.

During a follow-up visit with her doctor on Dec. 21, she learned she had an infection that required immediate surgery. She was placed in a medically induced coma and spent two days in the intensive care unit recovering.

She was eventually released Dec. 24.