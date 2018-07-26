MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in identifying a man who attempted to assault a 14-year-old girl in a park.

The Mankato Police Department says the attempted assault happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at Ray Erlandson Park on Belmont Drive.

The 14-year-old girl was able to get away safely.

She described the suspect as a man in his 20s, standing about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, with shoulder-length dreadlocks, a chinstrap beard, and a thin, muscular build.

He was wearing a black zip-up hoodie, knee-length black jean shorts, diamond stud earrings, a gold necklace and a large digital watch on his left wrist.

The man’s car was described as a silver four-door sedan.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the attempted assault is asked to call 911 or 507-387-88725.