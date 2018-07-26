MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal announced in a statement Thursday that no charges will be filed in connection to the detainment of four teens at Minnehaha Falls Park earlier this month.

Video of the July 10 incident shows the teens being detained by the city’s park police. A 911 caller alleged the kids were carrying knives and sticks, and said one of the boys had a gun in his backpack.

After a thorough search, no weapons were found.

Police interviewed several witnesses whose stories they found to be inconsistent with the 911 caller’s account.

Because filing a false police report is a crime, officers launched an investigation. They were ultimately unable to verify the identity of the caller.

Segal’s statement reads:

“We reviewed this case and declined to issue charges at this time because, among other potential deficiencies, there was insufficient evidence to confirm the identity of the person who placed the 911 call. For a criminal case, prosecutors must have proof beyond a reasonable doubt as to all elements of the criminal charge. There are a number of elements to this offense, each of which requires proof beyond a reasonable doubt. The City Attorney’s Office carefully reviewed the evidence and information gathered during the investigation of this matter by Park Police. We declined to charge the named suspect with false reporting due to insufficient evidence to prove each element beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Shortly after the incident, the boys spoke about the event, saying they felt “scared.” Their mothers also said their sons are now afraid to leave their homes.