Pets, Vacation
Pat Kessler's pugs pal around on the pontoon.(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We know parents make plenty of sacrifices for their kids, but how about pet parents?

A new study of American pet owners shows that people with cats or dogs say they make personal sacrifices to take care of them.

Sixty-eight percent say they feel guilty if they travel without their pet.

The survey also showed pet owners missed out on about 30 social events a year to be with their pet.

The study also suggested that nearly a quarter of pet owners only take one vacation per year, and some not even the one.

