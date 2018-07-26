MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After nearly 12 hours, a standoff inside a Costco parking lot in Burnsville has ended peacefully.

On Wednesday, authorities responded to the incident near the area of Burnhaven and McAndrews. Police responded to the Costco parking lot at about 5:25 p.m. on a report of a suicidal male. Authorities located the man near the gas pumps. The man told police he has a gun.

Authorities negotiated with the man overnight and evacuated the Costco store in Burnsville as a precaution.

We continue to be in contact with the individual. These types of situations take time. We ask that the public continue to remain clear of the area. — Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) July 26, 2018

Police urged people to stay out of the area. Multiple squads responded to the scene, and officers are all around the perimeter of the parking lot. A sniper was also placed on the roof of a nearby gas station.



At 5:08 a.m., Burnsville police the situation was resolved peacefully. Police rammed the man’s car with a bearcat and used a couple of smoke grenades to get the man to open his door. Police then moved in a got the man out.

The incident has been resolved peacefully. The roads are open and there is no threat to the community — Burnsville Police (@BurnsvillePD) July 26, 2018

Police say no shots were fired and no charges are expected to be filed.