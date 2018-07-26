MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Food safety officials say a Hungry Man microwavable meal is part of a whey powder recall over salmonella concerns.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection (FSIS) says the recalled whey powder is in the Hungry Man Chipotle BBQ Sauced Boneless Chicken Wyngz meals, with the best buy date of 9/6/19. As such, healthy officials say the meals should not be eaten.

Associated Milk Producers, Inc., voluntarily recalled the whey powder. Another company, Pinnacle Foods, Inc., found earlier this month that it was used in the ranch dressing as part of the Hungry Man meal’s mashed potatoes.

FSIS says the Hungry Man meals were shipped to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania and Virginia. They bear product establishment numbers “EST P138” or “P-138” on the packaging.

So far, there have been no confirmed reports of sickness stemming from the Hungry Man meals. However, anyone who feels sick after eating them is advised to call a doctor.

Symptoms of salmonella include diarrhea, stomach pains and fever. They usually appear 12 to 72 hours after eating a contaminated product, and last between four to seven days.

This recall comes of the heels of several other salmonella scares in products such as Goldfish crackers, Ritz crackers and Taco Bell cheese dip.