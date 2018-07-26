MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Researchers from the University of Minnesota Medical School warn self-tanner users that it is not necessarily protecting them from the sun.

The study, “Characteristics and Skin Cancer Risk Behaviors of Adult Sunless Tanners In the United States,” tracked tanning behaviors of 24,000 people.

More than 6 percent of the participants used self-tanner.

“For the most part, adults who use sunless tanning products continue to engage in risky tanning behaviors,” Dr. Matt Mansh, the primary researcher in the study, said.

Self-tanning users were likely to use indoor tanning beds more frequently than those who did not sunless tan.

They were also less likely to wear protective clothing or seek shade while outdoors.

Most participants had a family history of skin cancer.