MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Around 5,000 people are expected to attend Thursday’s funeral for a corrections officer killed in the line of duty.

Officer Joseph Gomm died last week after a prisoner attacked him with a hammer in the workshop inside the Stillwater prison. The 45-year-old had worked there for 16 years.

Related: Violent Past Of Inmate Accused In Stillwater Guard’s Murder

His funeral is set for 11 a.m. Thursday morning at North Heights Luther Church in Arden Hills. It’s expected to last about an hour — and the procession will likely start at 12:30 p.m.

The funeral procession for Gomm will follow a 9-mile route from the church in Arden Hills to Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville.

The public is encouraged to line both sides of Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills.

Law enforcement officers and corrections colleagues from Minnesota and other states are expected at Gomm’s funeral and will be taking part in the procession.

Gomm’s family is asking that memorials be sent to the “Joseph Gomm Memorial Fund” at BMO Harris Bank in Blaine. He is survived by his mother and several siblings.

Governor Mark Dayton ordered flags to fly at half-staff Thursday in his honor.