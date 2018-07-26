MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been a summer of closures for commuters used to using Interstate 35W in the Twin Cities. And summer isn’t over yet.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reports that 35W will close in both directions between Highway 62 and Interstate 694 in Minneapolis from 9 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, southbound traffic will be open from 46th Street.

MnDOT suggests detours from 62 to Highway 100, or alternately Interstate 35E to Interstate 94 eastbound.

A similar closure between 694 and 62 is tentatively scheduled for the following weekend, as well.

Crews are working on two projects over the course of these two weekends. The first will be utility installation, and the second a resurfacing project on 35W between 94 and Highway 280.