EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WCCO) — A Stillwater woman was arrested for driving under the influence Thursday after she drove off the interstate and into a ditch.

Wisconsin State Troopers were called to the scene after Amber Belisle, 32, ran off of I-94 and into a sign before coming to a halt in a ditch. A 9-year-old child was also in the car.

Both Belisle and the child were treated for minor injuries before Belisle was transported to the St. Croix County Jail.

The child was released to a relative.