MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Scott County officials say a 61-year-old man was driving erratically before dying in a crash Thursday afternoon.

According to the county sheriff’s office, deputies responded at 2:30 p.m. to a driving complaint when the vehicle in question crashed near Pillsbury Avenue and Deuce Road in New Market Township.

The driver, a 61-year-old man from Richfield, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other people involved in the incident.

Officials say the reporting party said the vehicle was driving erratically before entering a round-a-bout at Pillsbury Avenue and Deuce Road. The vehicle then drove over the center median, entered the northbound lane of traffic on Pillsbury Avenue, rolled and came to rest on its roof in the northbound lane, south of Deuce Road.

The vehicle involved was a 2011 Toyota Rav4. Officials say it’s unknown if alcohol was a factor in the incident.

The man’s identity will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.