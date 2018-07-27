MINNEAPOLIS (Hoodline) — In the mood for burgers? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top burger hot spots in St. Paul, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Casper’s and Runyon’s Nook

Topping the list is Casper’s and Runyon’s Nook. Located at 492 Hamline Ave. South in Highland, the dive bar, which offers burgers and more, is the highest rated burger spot in St. Paul, boasting 4.5 stars out of 791 reviews on Yelp. This spot dubs itself “a small place with big burgers.”

Expect notable burger options like the Lodge Burger with bacon and chipotle mayo; the Nookie Supreme Burger, a double decker with three buns complete with special sauce; and the Firehouse Burger with bacon, raw onion and hot mustard. All burgers are served with fries and pickles. Sub coleslaw, onion rings, sweet fries or waffle fries for $1.75, or add an egg for $1.25. Wings, sandwiches, pizza and hot dogs also grace the spot’s menu.

2. Red Cow

Next up is Cathedral Hill’s Red Cow, situated at 393 Selby Ave. With four stars out of 458 reviews on Yelp, the New American spot serving burgers and more has proven to be a local favorite. The eatery says it provides “a sophisticated twist on the classic neighborhood tavern” with a focus on gourmet burgers, craft beers and wine, according to the business’ website.

Check out menu options like the Breakfast Burger with peanut butter, egg and bacon; the Barcelona with manchego, prosciutto, piquillo pepper and smoked pepper aioli; or the Cowboy with Wisconsin aged cheddar, root beer pulled pork, onion rings and house-made barbecue sauce.

Thirsty? Grab one of the 32 beers on tap. Options range from seasonal specialties to pale ales to dark porters.

3. Brunson’s Pub

Brunson’s Pub, which offers burgers and sandwiches in Payne Phalen, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 111 Yelp reviews. Head over to 956 Payne Ave. to see for yourself.

Look for burger options like the No Payne No Gain with pulled bacon and blackberry Vidalia jam on a milk bun; the Schweitz Burger with a sausage patty, Swiss cheese, onion, sauerkraut and ale mustard on a pretzel bun; and the Bandito with pepper jack cheese, cilantro and chipotle salsa. Appetizers, small plates and sandwiches round out this spot’s menu.

Pair your burger with a tap beer or signature cocktail, including custom creations like the Layne’s Labyrinth with Bumbu, 151 rum, Demerara, banana and lime, or the East Side Lemonade with vodka, lemon, basil, cucumber and soda.

4. Revival

Over in Cathedral Hill, check out Revival, which has earned four stars out of 301 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Southern spot, which offers chicken, burgers and desserts at 525 Selby Ave.

Primarily a chicken joint, Revival offers its take on a signature burger that comes with your choice of one, two or three patties. The burger has American cheese, mayo, thick-sliced bacon and pickles. Check out the rest of the menu here. Alcoholic beverages include glasses or bottles of white, red and sparkling wines and canned and bottled beers.

5. Groveland Tap

Last but not least, there’s Groveland Tap, a Mac-Groveland favorite with four stars out of 235 reviews. Stop by 1834 St. Clair Ave. to hit up the beer bar and traditional American spot, which offers burgers and more, next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings. This joint offers daily specials, including $3 burger Mondays from 6-10 p.m.

Groveland offers a number of Juicy Lucy spinoffs where cheese and fillings are squished between two halves of the same burger patty. Look for the original with American cheese; the Cajun Lucy with pepper jack cheese and jalapeños; and the Ellsworth Lucy with cheese curds and tap sauce.

Other options include the Stroganoff Burger with chive sour cream, grilled button mushrooms and aged Swiss cheese; the Bourbon Burger with pulled pork, smoked Gouda, caramelized onion and bourbon sauce; and the Breakfast Burger with sharp cheddar, bacon and fried egg on a cinnamon roll.

Thirsty? Grab one of the numerous beers on tap. Check out the libations menu here. This place also delivers.