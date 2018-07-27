MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Department of Corrections will close the industry building where a corrections officer lost his life last week.

It’s one of several moves Minnesota’s prison system will make in the wake of Officer Joe Gomm’s death. The announcements come just a day after Gomm was laid to rest with full honors after a brutal attack by an inmate.

For nearly an hour at press conference Friday, Department of Corrections Commissioner Tom Roy went into more details about security and the next steps after that deadly attack in a prison workshop.

Roy started by acknowledging the pain and suffering the Gomm family has been through, saying their strength and stamina has been incredible.

He didn’t ignore the mounting questions about staffing and security concerns.

Edward Johnson is accused of stabbing and beating Gomm to death. Corrections officers told us it happened with a hammer in a workshop where no cameras were present.

Roy would not comment on that, only to say it is part of the investigation. But he did say they are in the third year of a 5-year plan to upgrade buildings with cameras.

As for staffing numbers, the DOC says there are 329 uniformed staff members at Stillwater for a population of nearly 1,600 inmates — a ratio of 4.8 inmates per staffer.

However, WCCO was told just one corrections officer is assigned to dozens of inmates when they’re in the workshop.

Roy grew emotional when talking what will happen next to the area where Gomm was killed.

“The floor that Officer Gomm was killed will not be used again in this administration,” Roy said.

Nearly 3,000 people have signed an online petition asking for Roy to resign. He said Friday that he has no plans to leave his post. We do know three staff members have resigned after the attack at Stillwater.

Roy said “double digit” staffers are on leave.