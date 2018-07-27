MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Friends, family and supporters are calling for the immediate release of body camera video of a fatal police shooting from last month.

A group identifying itself as Justice for Thurman Blevins Jr. plans to protest outside the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Friday afternoon.

Authorities have said two Minneapolis officers fired their guns after chasing Blevins into an alley on June 23. They said a gun was recovered at the scene, but some community members have disputed that Blevins was armed.

“NO witnesses saw a gun as the police chased him into a (sic) alley before shooting him,” the group said on their Facebook event page. “WE have constantly watched the system bring us down and divide our brown & black community.”

The group said that they plan to give a statement demanding release of the footage.

Last week, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey said body camera footage of the shooting would be released by the end of this month. Frey said earlier that he would release the footage once key witness interviews were completed and Blevins’ family was consulted.

A member Justice for Thurman Blevins Jr. said that the family has been lied to by Frey about when the video would be released, and that’s why they decided to go directly to the BCA.

Officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly have been on leave since the shooting.

