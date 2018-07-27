MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The existing wading pool at Logan Park in Minneapolis will close on July 30 so new improvements and reconstruction can begin.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approved the reconstruction in May, and the new pool is expected to be complete by Memorial Day weekend in 2019.

The reconstruction project will include the addition of a mechanical building near the pool, which will be meant to preserve a large elm tree in the area. The Logan Park Neighborhood Association has also donated funds to add water features to the new pool.