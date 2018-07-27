  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Community Improvement, Logan Park Neighborhood, Logan Park Wading Pool, Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, Reconstruction
(credit: CBS)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The existing wading pool at Logan Park in Minneapolis will close on July 30 so new improvements and reconstruction can begin.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board approved the reconstruction in May, and the new pool is expected to be complete by Memorial Day weekend in 2019.

loganparkpool Logan Park Wading Pool Reconstruction To Begin

(credit: Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board)

The reconstruction project will include the addition of a mechanical building near the pool, which will be meant to preserve a large elm tree in the area. The Logan Park Neighborhood Association has also donated funds to add water features to the new pool.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.