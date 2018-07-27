MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — New charges have been filed against the driver of a van that crashed and killed two people in north Minneapolis back in June.

Michele Reimann, 48, had alcohol and cocaine in her system at the time of the crash.

Reimann was behind the wheel of the van that hit a telephone pole, then a parked car in an alley near Lowry and Penn avenues.

A passenger in the van, 52-year-old Felicia Cook Spivey, and innocent bystander Terrance Odom lost their lives.

Elliott Cook cannot stop looking at the video that captured the last minutes of his sister’s life.

“It plays in my mind. I lose sleep over it and I’ve asked God, ‘Why did she have to die a violent death?’” Elliot said.

Felicia was a passenger in a van that was stolen and driven by Reimann.

Video shows the van traveling at a high rate of speed through an alley before crashing into a telephone pole and hitting a car.

“A witness saying they saw my sister trying to get out of the van a block and a half before the accident, this young lady would not pull over the van to let my sister out,” Elliot said.

Video from a liquor store’s surveillance cameras showed the violent impact. The van flipped and landed on top of Felicia. She and the man who was in the car that was hit, Terrance Odom, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“I want her to own up for what she has done and I want her held accountable for what she’s done,” Elliot said.

He says all his family wants is justice for Felicia, her four children and four grandchildren.

“She was a very loving person, a very caring person, a lot of people in the community said the same thing,” Elliot said. “She always showed love to other people.”

Reimann has a long criminal history, and is now facing five felony charges, including criminal vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

Reimann had yet to enter a plea. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Monday in Hennepin County Court.