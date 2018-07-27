ST. CLOUD, Minn. (WCCO) — A 10-foot-long crocodile sculpture has been recovered after two St. Cloud State juniors admitted to taking the work of art and led police to it.

Minnesota artist Dale Lewis said the statue had been on display in St. Cloud for the past year before he discovered it was missing last week.

Lewis said he was given a name and address as a tip on Friday morning, which he then provided to police.

The stainless steel sculpture weighs about 160 pounds and is valued at $6,500.

There was no damage to the sculpture, and the two students who took it have clean records, according to Lewis. Lewis said the caller with the tip did not seem concerned with a reward, and he does not expect to press charges against the students.