MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rookies have already been in Minnesota Vikings camp all week, and one trying to make the team has a name with a Green Bay ring.

Chad Beebe’s father, Don, played in six Super Bowls, including with the Packers. His son is trying to make the way he did — with grit.

“I was a ball boy growing up when he was coaching high school back in my hometown in Aurora. So yeah, I was a ball boy, I grew up on a football field, and hopefully I continue to play,” Beebe said.

But this Beebe is making his own name, and finding his own way despite his small stature. He’s not the biggest guy on the field, but he’s learned to live with that.

“It’s grit and passion to be honest with you, because at the end of the day, if the Lord has a position here, with football, you’re going to make. So at the end of the day do the best you can each and every day, and prove every day, and let the chips fall where they may,” he said.

He understands that if it’s meant to be, it will be. And it’s his job to prepare for opportunity.

“Training camp’s a different story. You know, everybody’s trying to come in and fight for a position, fight for a job,” Beebe said. “So you have a little anxious nerves coming into the first day, that’s for sure, but … this is what I love, I’m passionate about it, it’s kind of like my sanctuary when I get out on the field.”