GRAND LAKE TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – Lightning struck a garage on Saturday evening, causing flames to erupt and engulf the structure.

A 911 report came from Swanstrom Road in Grand Lake Township at 4:43 p.m., and a St. Louis County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to visible flames in the garage. Though fire department resources arrived at the scene to suppress the blaze, the garage was a total loss.

The nearby residence was not damaged, and there were no injuries.

