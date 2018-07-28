Matt Magill #68 of the Minnesota Twins pitches in the bottom of the of the sixth inning of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on July 28, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images) (credit: Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox seemingly can get their offense cranked up at any time this season.

J.D. Martinez hit his major league-leading 32nd homer, Mookie Betts had two RBI doubles and the Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 on Saturday night for their 17th win in 21 games.

Betts raised his MLB-leading average to .346 and Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run triple for the Red Sox. They have a 5 1/2-game lead over the New York Yankees atop the AL East and own the majors’ best record at 73-33.

“We’ve been seeing it for a while this year. It’s easy to start taking it for granted,” winning pitcher Rick Porcello said. “It’s pretty incredible what everybody’s doing top to bottom.”

The Red Sox entered the night leading the majors with 5.3 runs per game and after two nights where they were held down, they took charge in the middle innings.

“I think we all just enjoy winning,” Bradley said. “Winning’s fun, losing’s not.”

Logan Morrison hit a solo homer for the Twins, a night after they appeared to throw in the towel a bit in pursuit of a playoff spot following a pair of trades that sent away infielder Eduardo Escobar and reliever Ryan Pressly.

Porcello (13-4) labored through 5 2/3 innings on a steamy night, giving up four runs on five hits, striking out five and walking one. Jake Odorizzi (4-7) gave up five runs on nine hits in five innings.

“They’re 40 games over .500 for a reason,” Odorizzi said. “A good, quality team, especially here.”

Trailing 4-1, Boston scored three times in the fourth and moved ahead on Martinez’s shot that left Fenway Park over the Green Monster seats in the fifth.

Bradley’s triple went off the center-field wall over the glove of leaping outfielder Jake Cave, and he scored on Betts’ double down the left-field line. Betts’ other double came in a four-run eighth.

The Twins had moved ahead 4-1 in the third. Jorge Polanco had a two-run triple and scored on Brian Dozier’s single.

Morrison’s homer tied it after Mitch Moreland’s RBI single pushed Boston ahead.

