HOLMDEL, N.J. (CBS Local) – A New Jersey school official dubbed the “Pooperintendent” is now out of a job months after he was caught defecating on a rival school’s football field.

Thomas Tramaglini, the Kenilworth School Superintendent since 2016, resigned from his position on July 26. The decision came nearly three months after local police caught the 42-year-old pooping on nearby Holmdel High School’s track and football field “on a daily basis.”

Tramaglini was arrested on April 30 when cameras reportedly captured the Kenilworth official coming back for his eighth daily dump just before 6 a.m. Eastern time. He was charged with lewdness, littering, defecating in public, and was immediately put on a paid leave of absence by the school district.

“Based on events unrelated to his service for Kenilworth, it has become clear to both Dr. Tramaglini and the Kenilworth Board of Education that his continued service as Superintendent of Schools has become too much of a distraction to the main mission of the district,” Kenilworth school officials wrote in a statement.

The 42-year-old is reportedly planning to sue Holmdel police over the mugshot picture that was taken during his arrest. “It’s like getting photographed and fingerprinted for a speeding ticket,” Tramaglini’s attorney, Matthew Adams told NJ.com. The former superintendent claims the mugshot has created a “malicious narrative” around his pooping antics.

Tramaglini will officially be removed from his $150,000-a-year job on September 30.