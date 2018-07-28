Filed Under:Charity, Folds of Honor, Helping Paws, Liberty On The Lake, SNAP Fitness, Tim McGraw

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Saturday benefit concert on Lake Minnetonka featuring country singer Tim McGraw raised more than $200,000 for Minnesota charities.

mcgraw 2 Tim McGraw benefit concert raises more than $200,000

(credit: Media Minefield)

Proceeds from Liberty on the Lake, a music event hosted by Snap Fitness Founder and CEO Peter Taunton, will benefit Folds of Honor and Helping Paws. Folds of Honor provides scholarships to families of military men and women who have been killed or disabled in combat, and Helping Paws is a nonprofit that breeds, trains and places assistance dogs with veterans suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Saturday’s event was held at Taunton’s estate on Palmer Pointe near the southwest corner of Lake Minnetonka.

