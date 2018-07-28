DEER PARK, Wis. (WCCO) – A 44-year-old has died following a head-on collision on Friday between an SUV and a tractor trailer in the Village of Deer Park, Wisconsin.

Stacey A. Robb, of Amery, Wisconsin, was driving an SUV southbound on Main Street South when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a tractor trailer head-on.

Robb was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner’s Office, and investigators say alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash. There is no indication that the driver of the tractor trailer was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The driver of the tractor trailer, which was loaded with 7,500 pounds of sand, was wearing a seat belt. Robb was not.

This crash marks the sixth traffic fatality in St. Croix County this year.

The crash is currently under investigation.