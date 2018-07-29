MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in central Minnesota say a pilot died Saturday evening in the second plane crash to happen in the area in as many days.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says the fatal crash happened around 7:20 p.m. in La Grande Township, which is just west of Alexandria.

Officials believe the plane struck a power line near Townhall Road and crashed.

Emergency crews found the pilot dead at the scene. The pilot’s name is being withheld pending the notification of family.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.

Saturday night’s crash is the second to happen in the area over the weekend.

On Friday night, a plane made an emergency landing in Lake Winona.

The pilot, an 18-year-old man from Minnetonka, was not harmed.