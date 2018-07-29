  • WCCO 4On Air

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The body camera footage of the Thurman Blevins shooting has been released.

Blevins, a 31-year-old black man, was shot and killed by Minneapolis police officers Justin Schmidt and Ryan Kelly on June 23 following a 911 call about a man firing a gun in a north Minneapolis neighborhood.

Community members have been calling for the release of the body camera footage since Blevins’ death.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey promised to release the footage once the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension completed interviews with all key witnesses.

TIMELINE: The Thurman Blevins Shooting

Responding officers say Blevins ran from them, and they shot him during a short foot chase. Blevins died at the scene.

State investigators say the officers found a handgun near his body, though witnesses questioned whether he had a gun.

(WARNING: Video posted at the link below is graphic.)

The video released Sunday was stabilized and analyzed, according to the police department, by the National Center for Audio & Video Forensics in Beverly Hills, California.

The video appears to show a gun in Blevins’ hand immediately before he was shot by police. The gun fell to the ground near Blevins after being shot.

The Facebook group Justice for Thurman Blevins Jr. posted a response to the release of the video, saying the video shows that “Thurman Blevins begged for his life not to be taken by the Minneapolis Police Department.”

An autopsy showed that Blevins died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Schmidt and Kelly have been on leave since the shooting, which is standard procedure following the use of deadly force.

