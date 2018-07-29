  • WCCO 4On Air

Filed Under:Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, MSP, TSA

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Wait times are back to normal after equipment failed at three security checkpoints at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s main terminal on Sunday.

The airport sent a tweet around 6:30 a.m. about the problem with Transportation Security Administration equipment. The airport tweeted five hours later that the problem had been resolved and that “screening wait times have normalized.”

Airport officials were urging travelers to arrive at least 2.5 hours before flight departure, as opposed to the typical 2-hour recommendation.

An airport spokeswoman tells the Star Tribune that lines at the south security checkpoint were unusually long soon after the equipment failure.

TSA officials called in personnel to fix the problem.

