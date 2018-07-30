ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota has responded to the released body camera footage showing the deadly police shooting of Thurman Blevins.

ACLU-MN Executive Director John Gordon issued the following statement:

“The body camera footage of the police shooting of Thurman Blevins released Sunday evening is disturbing, terrifying, and appalling. The footage shows that officers Ryan Kelly and Justin Schmidt unnecessarily escalated a situation and failed to do their duty to investigate and protect. We cannot continue to allow police officers to threaten, intimidate, and harm communities without accountability.”

Gordon continued by calling for an independent investigation in to the actions of the officers, an overhaul of policies and consequences for action leading up to all use-of-force incidents, a change in state laws to allow for a civilian review board, among other proposals.

Blevins was killed by police in June after officers responded to a 911 report that he was brandishing a gun. Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Monday that the two officers involved will not face charges.

Gordon’s full statement can be read here.