MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters responded Monday night to a fire at an airport hangar in the north metro.

Officials in Anoka County say multiple crews were called around 7 p.m. to battle flames at the Anoka County-Blaine Airport.

The initial call came from the airport’s radio tower, so officials do not believe anyone was in the hangar when the fire started.

WCCO-TV has a reporter en-route to the scene. This story will be updated.