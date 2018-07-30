MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of the Minneapolis police union says body-camera video proves two officers were justified in using deadly force in the fatal shooting of a black man.

Lt. Bob Kroll says 31-year-old Thurman Blevins gave officers no other option when he ran from them June 23. Kroll says Blevins pointed the gun at the officers and fired a shot.

Kroll says the officers were within their rights to fire at Blevins.

The officers were responding to a 911 call of a man firing a gun into the air and into the ground.

The shooting is being investigated by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

