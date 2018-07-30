BREAKING NEWSNo Charges Filed Against Officers In Thurman Blevins Shooting
Filed Under:Hennepin County Sheriff's Department, Lake Minnetonka

WAYZATA, Minn. (WCCO) — Police say a man’s body was pulled from Lake Minnetonka early Monday morning.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office says deputies, Wayzata police and medical personnel responded to a report of a body in the lake around 6 a.m. The man was dead when officials arrived.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating, but does not expect foul play at this time.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the man’s identification and official cause of death when it is determined.

