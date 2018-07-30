BREAKING NEWSNo Charges Filed Against Officers In Thurman Blevins Shooting
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Appeals Court, Fracking, Minnesota Sands
(credit: CBS)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Court of Appeals has upheld Winona County’s frack sand ban.

The appeals court Monday affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit from a company that challenged the ordinance.

Minnesota Sands and a group of landowners argued the 2016 mining ordinance violates their constitutional rights by singling out sand used for industrial purposes, such as fracking, while allowing mining for local construction uses.

But the La Crosse Tribune reports the appeals panel rejected that argument.

Silica sand is used in hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, a drilling process used to unlock underground oil and natural gas reserves.

Minnesota Sands president Richard Frick, of Dakota, Minnesota, said in a statement the company is “extremely disappointed” by the ruling and is considering whether to appeal to the Minnesota Supreme Court.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.