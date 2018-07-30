BREAKING NEWSNo Charges Filed Against Officers In Thurman Blevins Shooting
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    5:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Five
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMWCCO 4 News at Six
    6:30 PMWheel of Fortune
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crystal, Ivan Giovani Hernandez-Enriquez, Shooting
Ivan Giovani Hernandez-Enriquez (credit: CBS/Henn. Co. Jail)

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A west metro man was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for shooting a teenager in the leg at a skate park earlier this year.

Hennepin County officials say Ivan Giovani Hernandez-Enriquez, of Crystal, was sentenced Monday to 66 months in prison, with credit for 60 days served.

Hernandez-Enriquez pleaded guilty first-degree assault in connection to the June 1 shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened at a Crystal skate park. Witnesses said Hernandez-Enriquez, who was then 19, shot an 18-year-old rival in the thigh and fled the scene.

Hernandez-Enriquez admitting to shooting the teenager, but denied trying to kill him.

He told investigators he threw his gun into a lake.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.