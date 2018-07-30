MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A west metro man was sentenced to more than 5 years in prison for shooting a teenager in the leg at a skate park earlier this year.

Hennepin County officials say Ivan Giovani Hernandez-Enriquez, of Crystal, was sentenced Monday to 66 months in prison, with credit for 60 days served.

Hernandez-Enriquez pleaded guilty first-degree assault in connection to the June 1 shooting.

According to police, the shooting happened at a Crystal skate park. Witnesses said Hernandez-Enriquez, who was then 19, shot an 18-year-old rival in the thigh and fled the scene.

Hernandez-Enriquez admitting to shooting the teenager, but denied trying to kill him.

He told investigators he threw his gun into a lake.