BREAKING NEWSCity Releases Body Camera Video Of Blevins Shooting Death
Filed Under:Dirt Bike Crash, Fatal Crash, Jackson Snidarich, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Cass County say a 24-year-old Minneapolis man is dead after crashing his dirt bike and colliding with another dirt bike Friday.

The incident occurred early Friday evening on the Bull Moose Trail in the Foot Hills State Forest, which is in rural Pine River, Minnesota.

When authorities arrived on scene, they learned the victim, 24-year-old Jackson Snidarich of Minneapolis, was traveling north on a 2001 Honda dirt bike when he rounded a corner and started to slide – making contact with another dirt biker.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on Snidarich, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The other dirt bike driver, 32-year-old Beau Pearcy of Rice, Minnesota, did not report any injuries.

Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.