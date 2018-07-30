MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Cass County say a 24-year-old Minneapolis man is dead after crashing his dirt bike and colliding with another dirt bike Friday.

The incident occurred early Friday evening on the Bull Moose Trail in the Foot Hills State Forest, which is in rural Pine River, Minnesota.

When authorities arrived on scene, they learned the victim, 24-year-old Jackson Snidarich of Minneapolis, was traveling north on a 2001 Honda dirt bike when he rounded a corner and started to slide – making contact with another dirt biker.

Lifesaving efforts were performed on Snidarich, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The other dirt bike driver, 32-year-old Beau Pearcy of Rice, Minnesota, did not report any injuries.

Both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.