BREAKING NEWSNo Charges Filed Against Officers In Thurman Blevins Shooting
  • WCCO 4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMThe Ellen DeGeneres Show
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Department Of Natural Reousrces, DWI

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Department of Natural Resources will hold a news conference Tuesday to explain a new DWI law created in response to the death of an 8-year-old boy who was hit by a man driving a snowmobile in January.

Little Alan’s Law, named after Alan Geisenkoetter Jr., provides more consistent application of DWI laws regardless of the type of vehicle driven. The man who killed Geisenkoetter Jr. was driving his snowmobile with a revoked license for previous DWI offenses.

Family members of Geisenkoetter Jr. and DNR officials will deliver comments from DNR headquarters in St. Paul. They will also be available for interviews.

The event begins at 11 a.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.