ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Department of Natural Resources will hold a news conference Tuesday to explain a new DWI law created in response to the death of an 8-year-old boy who was hit by a man driving a snowmobile in January.

Little Alan’s Law, named after Alan Geisenkoetter Jr., provides more consistent application of DWI laws regardless of the type of vehicle driven. The man who killed Geisenkoetter Jr. was driving his snowmobile with a revoked license for previous DWI offenses.

Family members of Geisenkoetter Jr. and DNR officials will deliver comments from DNR headquarters in St. Paul. They will also be available for interviews.

The event begins at 11 a.m.