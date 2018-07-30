BREAKING NEWSCity Releases Body Camera Video Of Blevins Shooting Death
NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s is fighting to hold onto customers as the Big Mac turns 50, but it’s not messing with the makings of its most famous burger.

The company is celebrating the 1968 national launch of the double-decker sandwich, whose ingredients of “two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions and a sesame seed bun” were seared into American memories by a TV jingle.

But the milestone comes as the company reduces its number of U.S. stores and customers visit less often. Other more trendy burger options are reaching into the heartland.

The “Golden Arches” still have a massive global reach, and the McDonald’s brand of cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets and french fries remains recognizable around the world.

But on its critical home turf, the company is toiling to stay relevant.

