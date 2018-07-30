MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Metro Transit says it will indefinitely suspend 67 trips beginning July 31 as it continues a campaign to hire more bus drivers.

Metro Transit is 90 bus drivers short of its target, according to a press release, which the public transportation operator says has made it difficult to cover all scheduled trips. The service changes, which represent around 1 percent of all weekday scheduled bus trips, are meant to improve systemwide reliability.

Online schedules and NexTrip have been updated to reflect the service changes.

Customers will continue to receive real-time text and e-mail notifications if a trip is unexpectedly canceled, Metro Transit said.

Another round of scheduled service changes is slated to take effect on Aug. 18.

A list of all affected trips can be viewed here.