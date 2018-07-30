MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Summer is the perfect time to go canoeing, but would you do it for 2,000 miles?

Erik Elsea is canoeing the entire length of the Mississippi River.

He started at Itasca State Park earlier this month. This weekend he made it to the Twin Cities. He’s averaging about 25 miles a day.

Elsea’s 2,500-mile journey is raising money for families who’ve lost their homes to natural disasters.

He stopped in Brooklyn Park yesterday to talk about the charity he is raising money for.

“This has been a life long dream of mine. I grew up in St. Louis so I grew up around the Mississippi. I grew up canoeing and I’ve always I wanted to do this,” Elsea said. “The fact that I get to tie it in with a passion of mine, ShelterBox USA, an absolute blessing.”

The entire trip will take about three months.