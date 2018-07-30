MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police have identified a woman who was killed when she was stuck by a car in Brooklyn Center on July 24.

Glenda Rae Jordan, 78, of Brooklyn Center, was hit at about 6:35 p.m. near the intersection of Halifax Avenue North and 58th Avenue North.

Investigators say Jordan was crossing the street mid-block, and not in the crosswalk, when she was struck. It is not clear if the driver, who is described as an adult, is cooperating with investigators.

Jordan was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital, where she died on July 25 of multiple blunt force injuries.

Brooklyn Center police are still investigating the crash.